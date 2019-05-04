ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $367.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

