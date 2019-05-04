Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Shares Bought by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Electronics For Imaging were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EFII opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,865.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Electronics For Imaging had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Electronics For Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Electronics For Imaging from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

