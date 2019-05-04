El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. El Pollo LoCo also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LOCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.
El Pollo LoCo stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,767. The company has a market cap of $455.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
El Pollo LoCo Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
