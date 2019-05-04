El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. El Pollo LoCo also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,767. The company has a market cap of $455.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

