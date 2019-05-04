Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Position Cut by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $181.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $131.11 and a 12-month high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.10, for a total transaction of $1,135,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $5,506,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,665 shares of company stock valued at $27,180,718. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

