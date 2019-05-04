Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $884,127.00 and approximately $28,066.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is tokensale.liveedu.tv

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

