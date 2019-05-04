Editas Medicine (EDIT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Editas Medicine, Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on translating its genome editing technology into a novel class of human therapeutics which enable precise and corrective molecular modification to treat diseases. Editas Medicine, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 802,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.49. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 344.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,895 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $147,484.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,895 shares in the company, valued at $147,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $61,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,895 shares of company stock valued at $282,244. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

