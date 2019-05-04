Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab ended the first quarter on a tepid note. The company continues to gain from its core Global Industrial and Global Institutional units. Ecolab also benefited from strength in Pest Control and Colloidal technologies which drove its Other segment. Management is optimistic about the spin-off of its Upstream Energy business and acquisitions which are likely to drive segmental gains ahead. Ecolab’s cost-efficiency initiatives are expected to result in approximately $200 million of SG&A savings by 2021. Growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America is a positive. Expansion in operating margin is encouraging as well. On the flip side, year-over-year decline in the Global Energy segment raises concern. Quarterly earnings were affected by unfavorable currency movement. In fact, management expects foreign exchange to mar earnings in the quarters ahead. The company operates in highly competitive chemical speciality markets, which adds to woes.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

NYSE:ECL opened at $185.00 on Thursday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $186.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Schmechel sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.93, for a total transaction of $1,665,144.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $29,064,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $6,289,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,458 shares of company stock worth $52,489,544. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

