Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 317,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,997,000 after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

