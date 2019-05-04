DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (DWS) PT Set at €28.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.12 ($32.70) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €25.75 ($29.94) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.08 ($33.81).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €32.96 ($38.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a one year high of €33.32 ($38.74).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

