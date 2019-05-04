Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 65,740 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,740 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

