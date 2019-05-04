Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stake Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.16.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $279.75 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.28 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

