Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 88,839 Shares of Dixie Group Inc (DXYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 88,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Dixie Group worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dixie Group stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dixie Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-88839-shares-of-dixie-group-inc-dxyn.html.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.