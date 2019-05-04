DigiCube Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (CUBE)

DigiCube (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. DigiCube has a market cap of $163,043.00 and $0.00 worth of DigiCube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigiCube has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DigiCube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00019315 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00028955 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001522 BTC.

About DigiCube

DigiCube (CRYPTO:CUBE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2016. DigiCube’s total supply is 2,429,126,009 coins. DigiCube’s official Twitter account is @PurePoS . The official website for DigiCube is www.freestaking.com

Buying and Selling DigiCube

DigiCube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiCube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiCube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiCube using one of the exchanges listed above.

