Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $100.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall J. Holder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $416,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,470.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis purchased 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $626,158 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

