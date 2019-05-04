Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $390,153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,153.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,711,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,747 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $57,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $49.97 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $69,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $247,675.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,118 shares in the company, valued at $16,115,212.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,437 shares of company stock worth $12,051,490. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/diamond-hill-capital-management-inc-reduces-position-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.