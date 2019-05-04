Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.45 ($19.13) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.56 ($19.26).

FRA DTE opened at €14.92 ($17.35) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

