Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €25.40 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.40 ($29.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.94 ($29.00).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €21.08 ($24.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a one year high of €25.54 ($29.70).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

