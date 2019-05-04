Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €122.77 ($142.76).

Shares of DB1 opened at €118.85 ($138.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a twelve month high of €121.15 ($140.87).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

