Deutsche Bank Upgrades Mercadolibre (MELI) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $442.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $387.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $467.25.

MELI stock traded up $96.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $578.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,441. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $589.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,339.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 26.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 76.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

