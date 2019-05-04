Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€5.40” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (NOKIA)

Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.60 ($6.51).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.