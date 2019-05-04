Deutsche Bank Cuts GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,520

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. HSBC set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,526.14 ($19.94).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,552.20 ($20.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54). The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 66,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £1,048,620.15 ($1,370,207.96). Also, insider Victoria Whyte bought 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £46,719.40 ($61,047.17). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,096.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.