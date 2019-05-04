Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 76,176 Shares of Banco de Chile (BCH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 593.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 357,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

BCH stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.11 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.0575 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

