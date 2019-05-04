Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 825,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 268,719 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 80.59%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

