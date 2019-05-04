Destination Wealth Management Has $27,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 319.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 13,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,820.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $479,530.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,652 shares of company stock valued at $17,996,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $122.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

