In a rare moment of bipartisanship in Washington, President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders agreed Tuesday to work toward a $2 trillion infrastructure plan to reconstruct bridges, roads, supply clean water and also extend broadband coverage — but they set off the thorny matter of how to pay for it.

Both sides seemed determined to show a willingness to work with the other, even as tensions between the White House and congressional Democrats have intensified to Russia meddling in the 2016 elections with the release of counselor Robert Mueller report. Democrats have several analyses of the Trump government underway and they are being firmly resisted by the White House of Trump.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that there was”good will in the meeting” — a noticeable departure from the past White House experience between Trump,” Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which finished with Trump walking outside in a huff. Compared, at Tuesday’s more muted assembly, Trump at one point offered to talk about his Tic Tacs and she admitted, a Democratic aide recounted.

“We did return to one agreement: that the agreement would be big and daring,” Pelosi said.

Schumer added that:”In prior meetings, the president also said,’If these investigations continue, I can’t work with you.'” However, this moment, Schumer said,”He didn’t bring it up.”

Schumer said the two sides agreed that infrastructure investments create the United States more competitive economically with the rest of earth and generate jobs. Most of all, Schumer said,”we agreed on a few.”

“Originally, we had begun somewhat lower. Even the president has been eager to drive this up to $2 trillion, and that is a very good thing,” Schumer said.

Democrats and pelosi had asked for the meeting with Trump to discuss launching an ambitious building program thatcontinues to be a rare region of future accord with Republicans and’s a top priority to the party. Trump, too, has promised a big infrastructure program.

After Democratic lawmakers emerged, they said Trump agreed that infrastructure investments should go beyond bridges and roads and water systems additionally to include broadband.

Democrats put the onus on Trump to think of a plan for how to cover the package, and said they would meet again in three weeks, when the president would present their thoughts. They noticed that a charge is unlikely to pass the Senate”if we don’t have him .”

Trump, in one stage, said he enjoyed the amount $2 trillion because it sounded better compared to $1.9 billion, according to a Democrat who talked about the meeting on condition of anonymity since the aide was not allowed to discuss details of the private session openly.

The meeting tenor was more low-key than the last Trump session together with the leaders.

The nation’s leading business groups and labor unions support increasing the federal gasoline tax, currently 18.3 cents a gallon. It was raised in 1993.

Schumer said the president didn’t rule out tax increases to cover infrastructure. Sanders’ statement didn’t deal with the tax issue. Rather, it explained the U.S., without doubt, as”foolishly prioritizing the interests of different countries over our own.”

“We have to spend in this nation’s future and deliver our infrastructure into a level better than it has ever been before,” Sanders added.

The assembly included government officials that were several and a dozen Republican Democrats.

Prior to the assembly, senior aides seemed intent on setting expectations. Asked whether Trump supports increasing the gas tax,” White House adviser Kellyanne Conway stated”this president is the guy who reduces taxation “

Along with Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, said he hoped the conversations with Democrats would go nicely,”but if they don’t it wouldn’t surprise me.”

More than one”infrastructure week” already has now come and gone over the last two years with nothing more to show for this. Advocates for a infrastructure package boost visit a window to get action.

“I think a deal could be had if everybody is prepared to set their battle axes away for a period,” said former Republican Rep. Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania, who served as chairman of the House’s transport committee for six decades.

Mulvaney indicated that won’t be easy.

Democrats insisted they will proceed with their”supervision responsibilities” at the same they’re pushing to get an infrastructure agreement. “The two are not mutually exclusive, and we were grateful he did not make it that way,” Schumer said.

Benefits could be offered by A compromise to both sides. Trump’s re-election prospects are directly tied into a strong market that could get another boost. House Democrats have handed a variety of invoices that have gone at the GOP-controlled Senate.

