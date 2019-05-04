Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,336,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after buying an additional 217,244 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,247,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,881,000 after buying an additional 869,794 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 51,383.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 816,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after buying an additional 814,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 299.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,608,000 after buying an additional 1,784,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,981.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,436 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $687,385.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,554,538 shares of company stock valued at $175,828,075 and have sold 166,901 shares valued at $9,186,138. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

