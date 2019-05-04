Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Delphi Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.0-3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLPH. Bank of America raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

DLPH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.46. 1,427,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,459. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 109.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,668 shares in the company, valued at $14,693,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

