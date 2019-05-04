Dearborn Partners LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chubb by 12,660.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,509,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,458,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chubb by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,839,000 after buying an additional 3,125,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $386,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,250,000 after buying an additional 875,406 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chubb by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,285,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after buying an additional 682,125 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

CB opened at $145.05 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $145.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,766 shares of company stock worth $3,239,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/dearborn-partners-llc-has-362000-stake-in-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.