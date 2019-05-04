Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,783 General Electric (GE)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in General Electric by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,783 General Electric (GE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/dean-capital-investments-management-llc-buys-shares-of-76783-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.