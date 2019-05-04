DATA (DTA) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $553,350.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00400380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00929087 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00170137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,337,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, UEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.