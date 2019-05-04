Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Store Capital by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.30. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $34.10.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $34.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/daiwa-securities-group-inc-raises-position-in-store-capital-corp-stor.html.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.