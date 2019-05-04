Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA (VCIT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 11.0% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 96,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 144.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $86.61 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $87.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

