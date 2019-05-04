Cwm LLC Invests $53,000 in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 694.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $441,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,280. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

