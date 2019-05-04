CVS Health (CVS) Earns News Sentiment Score of 2.88

Press coverage about CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CVS Health earned a daily sentiment score of 2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the pharmacy operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted CVS Health’s score:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of CVS opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

