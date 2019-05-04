Cummins Inc. (CMI) Holdings Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $169.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.29 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.16.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,316 shares of company stock worth $364,321 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

