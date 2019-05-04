CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 200.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 19.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after buying an additional 82,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $287,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,147.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $62.25 on Friday. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $931.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. CSW Industrials’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

