Crown Capital Partners (CRWN) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.50. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWN. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.80 target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of CRWN opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. Crown Capital Partners has a 1-year low of C$9.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

