Critical Analysis: Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) & Its Competitors

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Electrameccanica Vehicles to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,293.82% -100.26% -72.74% Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors -49.75% 8.65% 1.38%

2.9% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors 684 1725 1922 126 2.33

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles’ competitors have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 -$7.74 million -8.38 Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors $65.61 billion $3.34 billion 7.13

Electrameccanica Vehicles’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles competitors beat Electrameccanica Vehicles on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

