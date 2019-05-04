Creative Planning Sells 360 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS)

Creative Planning lowered its position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CBS were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of CBS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 125,617 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CBS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,582,959 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 60,956 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the third quarter worth $374,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the third quarter worth $5,149,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of CBS by 482.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 195,429 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBS news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Creative Planning Sells 360 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/creative-planning-sells-360-shares-of-cbs-co-cbs.html.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.