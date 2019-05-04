Cowen Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Dril-Quip (DRQ)

Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $44.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

DRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays raised Dril-Quip from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.84 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Gabelli raised Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.64.

DRQ opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 1.46. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. TVR Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. TVR Capital Management LP now owns 211,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 166,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

