Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (BOMN)

Cowen Prime Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA accounts for about 1.3% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in BOSTON OMAHA were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,946,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,537,000 after buying an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 502,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 87,020 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 505.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 144,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $25.79 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 45.51%.

BOSTON OMAHA Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

