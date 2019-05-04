Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.69.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Coupa Software to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $86,667.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,076 shares of company stock worth $30,658,040 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $105.01 on Monday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

