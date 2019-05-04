CoStar Group (CSGP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $538.38.

CoStar Group stock opened at $498.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $511.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 55,322 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $26,188,328.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,701 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.31, for a total value of $2,243,834.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,419 shares of company stock worth $31,001,252. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

