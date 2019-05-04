CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $274,882.50 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,858 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $274,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,828,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,511,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,840 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $1,202,712.80.

On Friday, April 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 15,046 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,054,423.68.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,811 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $467,166.49.

On Monday, April 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,831 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $261,350.82.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,035 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $412,130.15.

On Friday, April 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,520 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $103,952.80.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,175 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $217,011.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,473 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $442,882.66.

On Friday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,405 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $352,351.95.

On Monday, April 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,655 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $434,305.30.

CorVel stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.72. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $72.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.84%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,298,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CorVel by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in CorVel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

