Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Corporacion America Airports were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAAP. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 45.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 63.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

NYSE CAAP opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.90. Corporacion America Airports SA has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports SA will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion America Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

