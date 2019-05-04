CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTK. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE CTK opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. CooTek has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Research analysts forecast that CooTek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $2,549,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

