Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2,885.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in FedEx by 18.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in FedEx by 65.4% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $266.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.33.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

