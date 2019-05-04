Contrasting eXp World (EXPI) & Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for eXp World and Jones Lang LaSalle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jones Lang LaSalle 1 2 3 0 2.33

eXp World currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus target price of $174.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given eXp World’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eXp World and Jones Lang LaSalle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $500.15 million 1.28 -$22.43 million ($0.39) -26.92 Jones Lang LaSalle $16.32 billion 0.43 $484.50 million $12.25 12.45

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than eXp World. eXp World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Lang LaSalle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World -4.48% -120.59% -52.49% Jones Lang LaSalle 2.97% 15.80% 5.92%

Volatility & Risk

eXp World has a beta of 4.98, indicating that its stock price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jones Lang LaSalle pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. eXp World does not pay a dividend. Jones Lang LaSalle pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jones Lang LaSalle has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of eXp World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats eXp World on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

