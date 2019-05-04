Consolidated Edison (ED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $266,741,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,195.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,920,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $73,086,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

