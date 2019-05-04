ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 159,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $380,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

